Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

2116 india st

2116 India Street · No Longer Available
Location

2116 India Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
. Furnished Silver Lake 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom | Free internet, washer and dryer, off-street parking. -
This bright and charming upper level duplex is tucked away on a private cul de sac. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Two bedrooms and one bathroom with dining area. AC and heat in all rooms. The spacious driveway can easily park two vehicles. Tenant will have access to washer and dryer located in the garage. There is a large rear yard with room to garden and BBQ surrounded by beautiful landscaping.

The nearby Corralitas Red Car Trail and an array of a Silver Lake stair streets enables walking to shopping and dining. Short walk to Wholefoods via the Silver Lake Secret Stairs. The LA Greenway Trail and Riverfront Park offers athletic recreation, such as biking and jogging along the restored river. This great location is a short drive on the nearby freeways to Downtown LA, Pasadena, Burbank and Hollywood.

Security deposit and first months rent required. Opt for furnished or unfurnished. Small dog or cat ok. Landlord pays internet, water, sewer, and gardener.

(RLNE5529934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

