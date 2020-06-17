2116 india st

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

. Furnished Silver Lake 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom | Free internet, washer and dryer, off-street parking. -

This bright and charming upper level duplex is tucked away on a private cul de sac. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Two bedrooms and one bathroom with dining area. AC and heat in all rooms. The spacious driveway can easily park two vehicles. Tenant will have access to washer and dryer located in the garage. There is a large rear yard with room to garden and BBQ surrounded by beautiful landscaping.



The nearby Corralitas Red Car Trail and an array of a Silver Lake stair streets enables walking to shopping and dining. Short walk to Wholefoods via the Silver Lake Secret Stairs. The LA Greenway Trail and Riverfront Park offers athletic recreation, such as biking and jogging along the restored river. This great location is a short drive on the nearby freeways to Downtown LA, Pasadena, Burbank and Hollywood.



Security deposit and first months rent required. Opt for furnished or unfurnished. Small dog or cat ok. Landlord pays internet, water, sewer, and gardener.



(RLNE5529934)