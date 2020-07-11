2106 Alta Street

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming turnkey 3 Bed/2 Bath home with curb appeal on a quiet, secluded, family oriented neighborhood above Lincoln Heights. This home has been renovated with dual panned windows, ceiling fans, crown molding, newer kitchen with granite counter tops, built-in wood shelves; refrigerator and washer will stay with the property. A relaxing backyard with beautiful city/mountain view, fruit trees, and much more! The property is located minutes from USC Medical Center, DTLA, Arts-District, Little Tokyo, Historic Core, Chinatown, Pasadena and public transit.