Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

2106 Alta Street

2106 Alta Street · (626) 705-1160
Location

2106 Alta Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming turnkey 3 Bed/2 Bath home with curb appeal on a quiet, secluded, family oriented neighborhood above Lincoln Heights. This home has been renovated with dual panned windows, ceiling fans, crown molding, newer kitchen with granite counter tops, built-in wood shelves; refrigerator and washer will stay with the property. A relaxing backyard with beautiful city/mountain view, fruit trees, and much more! The property is located minutes from USC Medical Center, DTLA, Arts-District, Little Tokyo, Historic Core, Chinatown, Pasadena and public transit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Alta Street have any available units?
2106 Alta Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Alta Street have?
Some of 2106 Alta Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Alta Street currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Alta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Alta Street pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Alta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2106 Alta Street offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Alta Street offers parking.
Does 2106 Alta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Alta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Alta Street have a pool?
No, 2106 Alta Street does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Alta Street have accessible units?
No, 2106 Alta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Alta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Alta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
