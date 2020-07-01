All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 210 6th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
210 6th Avenue
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:30 AM

210 6th Avenue

210 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

210 6th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Charming vintage indoor-outdoor living! All bedrooms offer hardwood floors with new dual-pane windows. The kitchen sports oversized refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher with disposal. The side entry has laundry hookups. Two cars can easily fit in the driveway. The rear yard offers a massive deck for entertaining with built-in seating, fire pit, heat lamp and detached 1 car garage which is best used as an office or studio. JLS Palms Real Estate exclusively arranges tours at this property.
Charming vintage indoor-outdoor living! All bedrooms offer hardwood floors with new dual-pane windows. The kitchen sports oversized refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher with disposal. The side entry has laundry hookups. Two cars can easily fit in the driveway. The rear yard offers a massive deck for entertaining with built-in seating, fire pit, heat lamp and detached 1 car garage which is best used as an office or studio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 6th Avenue have any available units?
210 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 6th Avenue have?
Some of 210 6th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
210 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 210 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 210 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 210 6th Avenue offers parking.
Does 210 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 210 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 210 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 210 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 210 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College