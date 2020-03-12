21 Westminster Avenue - 101

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets courtyard range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 03/09/19 & SUNDAY 03/10/19 FROM 10AM-2PM*



Very Specious + Beautiful 1BD 1BA +Den apartment 1 block from the beach, on Westminster Ave in Venice. 1st floor facing East, corner unit very bright, Lots of Windows. Wood and Tile Floors, laundry on site, controlled access building, secure with cameras, heater. Fresh paint, Lots of closet space. Secured entry building. Laundry room. Unfurnished. Pets welcome. One year minimum lease.

Charming Brick Building on Westminster in between Speedway and Pacific. Steps to Venice Bike Path and Beach. This building offers beautifully restored 1bedroom apartments and studios with dark hardwood floors, an arched entryway, gorgeous courtyard and vintage charm.