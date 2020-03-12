All apartments in Los Angeles
21 Westminster Avenue - 101

21 E Westminster Ave
Location

21 E Westminster Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 03/09/19 & SUNDAY 03/10/19 FROM 10AM-2PM*

Very Specious + Beautiful 1BD 1BA +Den apartment 1 block from the beach, on Westminster Ave in Venice. 1st floor facing East, corner unit very bright, Lots of Windows. Wood and Tile Floors, laundry on site, controlled access building, secure with cameras, heater. Fresh paint, Lots of closet space. Secured entry building. Laundry room. Unfurnished. Pets welcome. One year minimum lease.
Charming Brick Building on Westminster in between Speedway and Pacific. Steps to Venice Bike Path and Beach. This building offers beautifully restored 1bedroom apartments and studios with dark hardwood floors, an arched entryway, gorgeous courtyard and vintage charm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Westminster Avenue - 101 have any available units?
21 Westminster Avenue - 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Westminster Avenue - 101 have?
Some of 21 Westminster Avenue - 101's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Westminster Avenue - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
21 Westminster Avenue - 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Westminster Avenue - 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Westminster Avenue - 101 is pet friendly.
Does 21 Westminster Avenue - 101 offer parking?
No, 21 Westminster Avenue - 101 does not offer parking.
Does 21 Westminster Avenue - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Westminster Avenue - 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Westminster Avenue - 101 have a pool?
No, 21 Westminster Avenue - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 21 Westminster Avenue - 101 have accessible units?
No, 21 Westminster Avenue - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Westminster Avenue - 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Westminster Avenue - 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
