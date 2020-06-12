2098 MOUND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to your Hollywood Dell retreat! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, set in a lush tranquil-like setting, this 3 bed + 2 bath 2,234 sq/ft home offers privacy & everything one could wish for. Exceptional views, fabulous entertaining space inside & out, along w/ a private upstairs master bedroom, complete w/ a sitting area, spacious marbled master bath & more breathtaking Hollywood sign + hills views! The downstairs wing includes a bedroom, bathroom w/ an over-sized glassed in shower, washer/dryer & comfy den/TV room w/ additional closets. If requested, den can be converted to 3rd bedroom. The massive deck is perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the Jacuzzi. This wonderful home is being offered fully-furnished, tastefully decorated w/ original art, classic Hollywood photography, Asian & European antiques & contemporary pieces. All utilities are included in the monthly rent. This old Hollywood haven is only minutes from all excitement new Hollywood has to offer. It's a must see!