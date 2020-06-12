All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2098 MOUND Street
2098 MOUND Street

2098 Mound Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Hollywood United
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2098 Mound Street, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to your Hollywood Dell retreat! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, set in a lush tranquil-like setting, this 3 bed + 2 bath 2,234 sq/ft home offers privacy & everything one could wish for. Exceptional views, fabulous entertaining space inside & out, along w/ a private upstairs master bedroom, complete w/ a sitting area, spacious marbled master bath & more breathtaking Hollywood sign + hills views! The downstairs wing includes a bedroom, bathroom w/ an over-sized glassed in shower, washer/dryer & comfy den/TV room w/ additional closets. If requested, den can be converted to 3rd bedroom. The massive deck is perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the Jacuzzi. This wonderful home is being offered fully-furnished, tastefully decorated w/ original art, classic Hollywood photography, Asian & European antiques & contemporary pieces. All utilities are included in the monthly rent. This old Hollywood haven is only minutes from all excitement new Hollywood has to offer. It's a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2098 MOUND Street have any available units?
2098 MOUND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2098 MOUND Street have?
Some of 2098 MOUND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2098 MOUND Street currently offering any rent specials?
2098 MOUND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2098 MOUND Street pet-friendly?
No, 2098 MOUND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2098 MOUND Street offer parking?
Yes, 2098 MOUND Street offers parking.
Does 2098 MOUND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2098 MOUND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2098 MOUND Street have a pool?
No, 2098 MOUND Street does not have a pool.
Does 2098 MOUND Street have accessible units?
No, 2098 MOUND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2098 MOUND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2098 MOUND Street has units with dishwashers.

