Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:09 AM

2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive

2093 Mount Olympus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2093 Mount Olympus Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
One of the great estates in Mount Olympus; Hollywood Hills & finest homes in L.A. This fully furnished extraordinary two-third acre view site parcel situated directed toward the view possess a sweeping city light view of L.A. & the valley. Nearly 2,600 sq ft. of refined living area are centered amazing outdoor spaces. The home features a grand living room, opened up to walk through & enter the chefs style kitchen equipped with everything one desires, & masterfully designed so not to take away from the ambiance. An enchanting view graces the master bedroom, Ensuite, & balcony with Walk-in Closet, as well as two perfectly appointed bedrooms. Indulge outdoors in large two-tiered outdoor spaces featuring heated pool & spa, gazebo w/grill, outdoor bar, fire pits, & fountains. Create memories at the white sand beach workout & entertaining zone as well as Indoor bar, & billiards. In Addition the property is comprised of a 3-car garage & driveway. Short term rate to be 18k/mo. Fully Furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have any available units?
2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have?
Some of 2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive offers parking.
Does 2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive has a pool.
Does 2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive has units with dishwashers.

