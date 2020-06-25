2093 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive

Amenities

One of the great estates in Mount Olympus; Hollywood Hills & finest homes in L.A. This fully furnished extraordinary two-third acre view site parcel situated directed toward the view possess a sweeping city light view of L.A. & the valley. Nearly 2,600 sq ft. of refined living area are centered amazing outdoor spaces. The home features a grand living room, opened up to walk through & enter the chefs style kitchen equipped with everything one desires, & masterfully designed so not to take away from the ambiance. An enchanting view graces the master bedroom, Ensuite, & balcony with Walk-in Closet, as well as two perfectly appointed bedrooms. Indulge outdoors in large two-tiered outdoor spaces featuring heated pool & spa, gazebo w/grill, outdoor bar, fire pits, & fountains. Create memories at the white sand beach workout & entertaining zone as well as Indoor bar, & billiards. In Addition the property is comprised of a 3-car garage & driveway. Short term rate to be 18k/mo. Fully Furnished.