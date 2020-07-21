All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20925 Gorgonia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20925 Gorgonia Street
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

20925 Gorgonia Street

20925 Gorgonia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20925 Gorgonia Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Unique in every way,this cozy,luxury,wooded retreat is nestled in the hills South of Ventura Blvd.Gorgeous curb appeal with stunning landscape.As you enter you are taken back by the grand great room with custom built-ins,& stacked stone fireplace that opens up to the gourmet chefs kitchen and eating area.The rich wood cabinets,real wood-floors,and vaulted wood beamed ceilings make this house so warm and charming. The house features many windows and skylights allowing in the wonderful natural light and stunning outdoor views. The first floor is complete with 2 bedrooms,a full beautifully updated stone bathroom and a separate laundry room.Make your way upstairs to the expansive master suite which offers a covered balcony overlooking the treetops,a rock fireplace,3 walk in closets,a gorgeous stone and travertine bathroom with double sinks and tub that looks out to the picturesque views. Plus another secondary bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.The property is perfect for entertaining.Outside there is a mini-house with endless possibilities,a child's playhouse,a gardening shed or more storage.There is an additional fenced yard space in the back.Dont forget there is an oversized 3 car garage too.Hurry on this gorgeous hand crafted home available to the right tenant.
Unique in every way,this cozy,luxury,wooded retreat is nestled in the hills South of Ventura Blvd.Gorgeous curb appeal with stunning landscape.As you enter you are taken back by the grand great room with custom built-ins,& stacked stone fireplace that opens up to the gourmet chefs kitchen and eating area.The rich wood cabinets,real wood-floors,and vaulted wood beamed ceilings make this house so warm and charming. The house features many windows and skylights allowing in the wonderful natural light and stunning outdoor views. The first floor is complete with 2 bedrooms,a full beautifully updated stone bathroom and a separate laundry room.Make your way upstairs to the expansive master suite which offers a covered balcony overlooking the treetops,a rock fireplace,3 walk in closets,a gorgeous stone and travertine bathroom with double sinks and tub that looks out to the picturesque views. Plus another secondary bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.The property is perfect for entertaining.Outside there is a mini-house with endless possibilities,a child's playhouse,a gardening shed or more storage.There is an additional fenced yard space in the back.Dont forget there is an oversized 3 car garage too.Hurry on this gorgeous hand crafted home available to the right tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20925 Gorgonia Street have any available units?
20925 Gorgonia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20925 Gorgonia Street have?
Some of 20925 Gorgonia Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20925 Gorgonia Street currently offering any rent specials?
20925 Gorgonia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20925 Gorgonia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20925 Gorgonia Street is pet friendly.
Does 20925 Gorgonia Street offer parking?
Yes, 20925 Gorgonia Street offers parking.
Does 20925 Gorgonia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20925 Gorgonia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20925 Gorgonia Street have a pool?
No, 20925 Gorgonia Street does not have a pool.
Does 20925 Gorgonia Street have accessible units?
No, 20925 Gorgonia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20925 Gorgonia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20925 Gorgonia Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
18406 Jovan St
18406 Jovan Street
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College