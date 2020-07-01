20925 Clarin Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool pool table

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bathroom Woodland Hills Home With Pool! Ready to Move In! - This one-of-a-kind two-story Woodland Hills home has it all. Upon entering the first level you will find a formal entry way with access to the guest bathroom. The living room/dining room area has new wood type flooring/base boards, with large rock fireplace, the room has tons of natural sunlight and access to large balcony that over looks the sparkling swimming pool. The kitchen is well sized with ample counter and unique cupboard/drawer space to hold of your cooking needs. The kitchen opens up to a breakfast area or additional dining room. There are two master suites both ample closet space and private bathrooms. The true master bedroom has a fireplace, plenty of closets, vanity, step sunken bathtub with shower and bidet toilet. The hallway has plenty of linen cabinet space and storage. On the second level you will find a small living room with fireplace. There is an additional bedroom with large closet. There is a full bathroom with direct access to the back side yard leading to the pool. There is a separate laundry room with access to the back yard. One of the best features of this home is the extra, extra large family with wood flooring, fireplace and bar. There is plenty of room for a pool table, still leaving enough space for furniture and a dance floor. There is direct access to the pool. There is an additional room with closet that could be used as a fourth bedroom, office or kid's play area. Outside you will find a large swimming pool and a side yard. The home is an entertainer's dream with the amount of space it offers. There is an attached two car garage with plenty of additional storage and semi circular driveway for easy access. The home is located in very desirable area of Woodland Hills and is minutes away to freeway access, great shopping and the best restaurants. This home will not be on the market long. Please contact Shannon with Prellis Property Management at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE5198858)