Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

20925 Clarin Street

20925 Clarin St · No Longer Available
Location

20925 Clarin St, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bathroom Woodland Hills Home With Pool! Ready to Move In! - This one-of-a-kind two-story Woodland Hills home has it all. Upon entering the first level you will find a formal entry way with access to the guest bathroom. The living room/dining room area has new wood type flooring/base boards, with large rock fireplace, the room has tons of natural sunlight and access to large balcony that over looks the sparkling swimming pool. The kitchen is well sized with ample counter and unique cupboard/drawer space to hold of your cooking needs. The kitchen opens up to a breakfast area or additional dining room. There are two master suites both ample closet space and private bathrooms. The true master bedroom has a fireplace, plenty of closets, vanity, step sunken bathtub with shower and bidet toilet. The hallway has plenty of linen cabinet space and storage. On the second level you will find a small living room with fireplace. There is an additional bedroom with large closet. There is a full bathroom with direct access to the back side yard leading to the pool. There is a separate laundry room with access to the back yard. One of the best features of this home is the extra, extra large family with wood flooring, fireplace and bar. There is plenty of room for a pool table, still leaving enough space for furniture and a dance floor. There is direct access to the pool. There is an additional room with closet that could be used as a fourth bedroom, office or kid's play area. Outside you will find a large swimming pool and a side yard. The home is an entertainer's dream with the amount of space it offers. There is an attached two car garage with plenty of additional storage and semi circular driveway for easy access. The home is located in very desirable area of Woodland Hills and is minutes away to freeway access, great shopping and the best restaurants. This home will not be on the market long. Please contact Shannon with Prellis Property Management at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5198858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20925 Clarin Street have any available units?
20925 Clarin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20925 Clarin Street have?
Some of 20925 Clarin Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20925 Clarin Street currently offering any rent specials?
20925 Clarin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20925 Clarin Street pet-friendly?
No, 20925 Clarin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20925 Clarin Street offer parking?
Yes, 20925 Clarin Street offers parking.
Does 20925 Clarin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20925 Clarin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20925 Clarin Street have a pool?
Yes, 20925 Clarin Street has a pool.
Does 20925 Clarin Street have accessible units?
No, 20925 Clarin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20925 Clarin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20925 Clarin Street does not have units with dishwashers.

