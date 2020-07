Amenities

all utils included air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range Property Amenities

CHARMING STUDIO GUESTHOUSE - Property Id: 84629



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT IN MAIN HOUSE



CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT



CHARMING STUDIO GUESTHOUSE

FOR 1 PERSON ONLY

$1400 A MONTH, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED

STOVE

AIR CONDITIONED

BIG BACKYARD

NO LAUNDRY ON PREMISES

STREET PARKING ONLY

ONE YEAR LEASE

NO PETS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84629

Property Id 84629



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4486556)