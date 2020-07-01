All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:50 AM

20815 W. Oklahoma Ct.

20815 W Oklahoma Ct · No Longer Available
Location

20815 W Oklahoma Ct, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Brand New 4 BR, 3.5 BA Custom Homes Featuring - 4 homes to choose from - - Brand New Custom Homes Featuring 4 BR, 3.5 BA with over 2,100 sq ft Living Space. high ceilings on the main floor. spacious and comfortable floor plan . perfect for entertaining and great family living.
Kitchen opens to covered outdoor patio with comes with quartz stone counters, marble backsplash, and stainlesss steel Samsung appliances.
The upper floor all 4 Bedrooms and 3 full Bathrooms and comes with has high ceilings . Each bedroom has closet organization system. This is 1 of 8 Brand New Custom Homes in this NEW CONSTRUCTION development.

**Please note: Properties are totally brand new with new addresses. It wont be so easy to find via navigational systems. When an appointment is scheduled we will send you the old address or a drop pin to search in order to find the complex. Thank you for understanding!**

(RLNE4984477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20815 W. Oklahoma Ct. have any available units?
20815 W. Oklahoma Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20815 W. Oklahoma Ct. have?
Some of 20815 W. Oklahoma Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20815 W. Oklahoma Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
20815 W. Oklahoma Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20815 W. Oklahoma Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20815 W. Oklahoma Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 20815 W. Oklahoma Ct. offer parking?
No, 20815 W. Oklahoma Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 20815 W. Oklahoma Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20815 W. Oklahoma Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20815 W. Oklahoma Ct. have a pool?
No, 20815 W. Oklahoma Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 20815 W. Oklahoma Ct. have accessible units?
No, 20815 W. Oklahoma Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 20815 W. Oklahoma Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20815 W. Oklahoma Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

