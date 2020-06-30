2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub tennis court

Short term or long term lease: Beautifully updated with high end finishes, this 1 BR/2BA home has a bonus space downstairs - the bonus space is great for guests, for a home office, for a sound or recording studio. The kitchen has high end appliances and opens to the Dining area. With many windows, the interiors are light and bright. $4700/mo Short Term Its gleaming hardwood floors, fireplace, bookshelves, and floor to ceiling LR window complete the cozy living room. This home's spa-like master bath, ample closet and oversized bedroom welcome you. Overlooking the treetops, there are views from every room. There is a lovely outdoor entertainment terrace & a backyard patio to enjoy morning breakfast tea . Located in a quiet neighborhood, there are nice neighbors, hiking trails and close by is the Mulholland Tennis & Raquet Club. Easy to get to markets, stores & restaurants on Sunset Strip or over to the Valley & Studio City. In Wonderland Elementary school district.