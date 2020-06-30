All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive

2070 Stanley Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2070 Stanley Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Short term or long term lease: Beautifully updated with high end finishes, this 1 BR/2BA home has a bonus space downstairs - the bonus space is great for guests, for a home office, for a sound or recording studio. The kitchen has high end appliances and opens to the Dining area. With many windows, the interiors are light and bright. $4700/mo Short Term Its gleaming hardwood floors, fireplace, bookshelves, and floor to ceiling LR window complete the cozy living room. This home's spa-like master bath, ample closet and oversized bedroom welcome you. Overlooking the treetops, there are views from every room. There is a lovely outdoor entertainment terrace & a backyard patio to enjoy morning breakfast tea . Located in a quiet neighborhood, there are nice neighbors, hiking trails and close by is the Mulholland Tennis & Raquet Club. Easy to get to markets, stores & restaurants on Sunset Strip or over to the Valley & Studio City. In Wonderland Elementary school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive have any available units?
2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive have?
Some of 2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive offers parking.
Does 2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive have a pool?
No, 2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2070 STANLEY HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College