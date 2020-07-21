2063 WATTLES Drive

Amenities
Want to live in one of the most sought after areas in LA? Then this home is for you! This 4 bedroom Mediterranean Estate is absolutely stunning, situated in the Hollywood Hills near the famous Runyon Canyon with incredible city and mountain views. State of the art gym, elevator to a dining terrace under the stars to entertain, this house has it all! The private Master suite crowns the entire top floor featuring custom lighting, lavish his & her walk in closets, fireplace & two private outdoor patios. On the 2nd floor you will find a large open living room with beautiful marble flooring, dining area meant to entertain & a large open kitchen with 12 ft high ceilings plus a living room fireplace, wine cellar, balcony with a Hollywood Hills view. This house is meant to impress and entertain with it's outdoor space; perfect for a dinner under the stars. The property is available furnished at an increased rate.