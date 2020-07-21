All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2063 WATTLES Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2063 WATTLES Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

2063 WATTLES Drive

2063 Wattles Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2063 Wattles Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Want to live in one of the most sought after areas in LA? Then this home is for you! This 4 bedroom Mediterranean Estate is absolutely stunning, situated in the Hollywood Hills near the famous Runyon Canyon with incredible city and mountain views. State of the art gym, elevator to a dining terrace under the stars to entertain, this house has it all! The private Master suite crowns the entire top floor featuring custom lighting, lavish his & her walk in closets, fireplace & two private outdoor patios. On the 2nd floor you will find a large open living room with beautiful marble flooring, dining area meant to entertain & a large open kitchen with 12 ft high ceilings plus a living room fireplace, wine cellar, balcony with a Hollywood Hills view. This house is meant to impress and entertain with it's outdoor space; perfect for a dinner under the stars. The property is available furnished at an increased rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2063 WATTLES Drive have any available units?
2063 WATTLES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2063 WATTLES Drive have?
Some of 2063 WATTLES Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2063 WATTLES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2063 WATTLES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2063 WATTLES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2063 WATTLES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2063 WATTLES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2063 WATTLES Drive offers parking.
Does 2063 WATTLES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2063 WATTLES Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2063 WATTLES Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2063 WATTLES Drive has a pool.
Does 2063 WATTLES Drive have accessible units?
No, 2063 WATTLES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2063 WATTLES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2063 WATTLES Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
NMS 11665
11665 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College