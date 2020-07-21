2063 WATTLES Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool hot tub

Want to live in one of the most sought after areas in LA? Then this home is for you! This 4 bedroom Mediterranean Estate is absolutely stunning, situated in the Hollywood Hills near the famous Runyon Canyon with incredible city and mountain views. State of the art gym, elevator to a dining terrace under the stars to entertain, this house has it all! The private Master suite crowns the entire top floor featuring custom lighting, lavish his & her walk in closets, fireplace & two private outdoor patios. On the 2nd floor you will find a large open living room with beautiful marble flooring, dining area meant to entertain & a large open kitchen with 12 ft high ceilings plus a living room fireplace, wine cellar, balcony with a Hollywood Hills view. This house is meant to impress and entertain with it's outdoor space; perfect for a dinner under the stars. The property is available furnished at an increased rate.