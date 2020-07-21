20608 Pesaro Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Gorgeous 4+3 in Prime Porter Ranch Gated Community - Beautiful Executive 4-bedroom 3 bath home located in one of the most desired areas of Porter Ranch. The community is guard gated 24/7 with security. This home includes a solar system which will have huge savings on your utility bills. Light and Bright, open floor-plan. Beautiful wood flooring downstairs, tile and carpets upstairs. Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, and city lights views from upstairs master. This home has one bedroom and 3/4 bath conveniently located downstairs, and three bedrooms two baths plus a large loft upstairs. The kitchen has been remodeled and boasts newer cabinets, an island, double ovens and a dishwasher. The living room has built-in bookshelves and there's a marble fireplace in the family room. There is also a laundry room with side be side washer and dryer downstairs. Other features are a huge loft area upstairs, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. The back yard has a lovely patio with built in BBQ area and jacuzzi. Includes huge 3 car garage. Gardener and spa service included. This community offers many amenities including two pools. two spas and play area.

Convenient to the San Fernando Valley major freeway system, and a wide range of recreation and shopping facilities, Including the new entertainment hub of the valley The Vineyards, the new AMC Theaters, whole foods, Nordstrom rack, Porter Ranch Town Center, Porter Valley Country Club, YMCA, CSUN and more.

This property is Shown by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please call or text Michelle Meriaux at 818.451.6333 or contact me via email at REMichelleSells@aol.com. BRE# 01800230

Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Small pet considered with additional security deposit. Professionally Leased by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws



