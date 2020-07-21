All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

20608 Pesaro Way

20608 Pesaro Way · No Longer Available
Location

20608 Pesaro Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Gorgeous 4+3 in Prime Porter Ranch Gated Community - Beautiful Executive 4-bedroom 3 bath home located in one of the most desired areas of Porter Ranch. The community is guard gated 24/7 with security. This home includes a solar system which will have huge savings on your utility bills. Light and Bright, open floor-plan. Beautiful wood flooring downstairs, tile and carpets upstairs. Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, and city lights views from upstairs master. This home has one bedroom and 3/4 bath conveniently located downstairs, and three bedrooms two baths plus a large loft upstairs. The kitchen has been remodeled and boasts newer cabinets, an island, double ovens and a dishwasher. The living room has built-in bookshelves and there's a marble fireplace in the family room. There is also a laundry room with side be side washer and dryer downstairs. Other features are a huge loft area upstairs, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. The back yard has a lovely patio with built in BBQ area and jacuzzi. Includes huge 3 car garage. Gardener and spa service included. This community offers many amenities including two pools. two spas and play area.
Convenient to the San Fernando Valley major freeway system, and a wide range of recreation and shopping facilities, Including the new entertainment hub of the valley The Vineyards, the new AMC Theaters, whole foods, Nordstrom rack, Porter Ranch Town Center, Porter Valley Country Club, YMCA, CSUN and more.
This property is Shown by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please call or text Michelle Meriaux at 818.451.6333 or contact me via email at REMichelleSells@aol.com. BRE# 01800230
Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Small pet considered with additional security deposit. Professionally Leased by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5573734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20608 Pesaro Way have any available units?
20608 Pesaro Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20608 Pesaro Way have?
Some of 20608 Pesaro Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20608 Pesaro Way currently offering any rent specials?
20608 Pesaro Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20608 Pesaro Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 20608 Pesaro Way is pet friendly.
Does 20608 Pesaro Way offer parking?
Yes, 20608 Pesaro Way offers parking.
Does 20608 Pesaro Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20608 Pesaro Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20608 Pesaro Way have a pool?
Yes, 20608 Pesaro Way has a pool.
Does 20608 Pesaro Way have accessible units?
No, 20608 Pesaro Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20608 Pesaro Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20608 Pesaro Way has units with dishwashers.
