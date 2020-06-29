All apartments in Los Angeles
2060 HIGH TOWER Drive

2060 High Tower Drive
Location

2060 High Tower Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
HOME with a POOL!! + 3 CAR PARKING in very convenient Hollywood Hills location~~~just minutes from center of Hollywood, Hollywood Bowl, 101 freeway, etc. Completely renovated with new hardwood floors throughout, kitchen, baths, and central air/heat. Great Living Room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, bedrooms have walk-in closets, and master has nice shower with spa tub. Kitchen and master open to big deck overlooking a large heated pool with diving board. Plenty of outdoor seating and sunning areas w/ BBQ area and patio furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 HIGH TOWER Drive have any available units?
2060 HIGH TOWER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2060 HIGH TOWER Drive have?
Some of 2060 HIGH TOWER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 HIGH TOWER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2060 HIGH TOWER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 HIGH TOWER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2060 HIGH TOWER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2060 HIGH TOWER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2060 HIGH TOWER Drive offers parking.
Does 2060 HIGH TOWER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2060 HIGH TOWER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 HIGH TOWER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2060 HIGH TOWER Drive has a pool.
Does 2060 HIGH TOWER Drive have accessible units?
No, 2060 HIGH TOWER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 HIGH TOWER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2060 HIGH TOWER Drive has units with dishwashers.
