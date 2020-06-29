2060 HIGH TOWER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

HOME with a POOL!! + 3 CAR PARKING in very convenient Hollywood Hills location~~~just minutes from center of Hollywood, Hollywood Bowl, 101 freeway, etc. Completely renovated with new hardwood floors throughout, kitchen, baths, and central air/heat. Great Living Room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, bedrooms have walk-in closets, and master has nice shower with spa tub. Kitchen and master open to big deck overlooking a large heated pool with diving board. Plenty of outdoor seating and sunning areas w/ BBQ area and patio furniture.