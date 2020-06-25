206 South RIMPAU

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

Entertainer's dream home! Brand new construction in Hancock Park w/ the finest finishes. Impressive Spanish-Contemporary sits on a private cul-de-sac & overlooks the renowned Wilshire Country Club golf course.~~This home has an open & light filled floorplan w/ 6 beds & 7 baths. Grandiose living spaces include a tasteful parlor room w/ custom built bar, marble fireplace, & butler's pantry. A professional grade chef's kitchen features an oversized Carrara marble island & Wolf & Miele appliances.Automated Fleetwood walls of glass flow to a large grassy backyard, a sun-drenched infinity pool & built-in bbq. Step upstairs & see four ensuite bedrooms, two w/ private terraces, & a spacious master suite w/ his & her showroom closets. The bathroom features a large marble encased shower & deep soaking tub. Take in the beautiful views of the golf course through the French doors of the private terrace. Move downstairs to your private cinema w/ oversized couches, or to the office next door.