Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
206 South RIMPAU
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:46 AM

206 South RIMPAU

206 South Rimpau Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

206 South Rimpau Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Entertainer's dream home! Brand new construction in Hancock Park w/ the finest finishes. Impressive Spanish-Contemporary sits on a private cul-de-sac & overlooks the renowned Wilshire Country Club golf course.~~This home has an open & light filled floorplan w/ 6 beds & 7 baths. Grandiose living spaces include a tasteful parlor room w/ custom built bar, marble fireplace, & butler's pantry. A professional grade chef's kitchen features an oversized Carrara marble island & Wolf & Miele appliances.Automated Fleetwood walls of glass flow to a large grassy backyard, a sun-drenched infinity pool & built-in bbq. Step upstairs & see four ensuite bedrooms, two w/ private terraces, & a spacious master suite w/ his & her showroom closets. The bathroom features a large marble encased shower & deep soaking tub. Take in the beautiful views of the golf course through the French doors of the private terrace. Move downstairs to your private cinema w/ oversized couches, or to the office next door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 South RIMPAU have any available units?
206 South RIMPAU doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 South RIMPAU have?
Some of 206 South RIMPAU's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 South RIMPAU currently offering any rent specials?
206 South RIMPAU is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 South RIMPAU pet-friendly?
No, 206 South RIMPAU is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 206 South RIMPAU offer parking?
Yes, 206 South RIMPAU offers parking.
Does 206 South RIMPAU have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 South RIMPAU offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 South RIMPAU have a pool?
Yes, 206 South RIMPAU has a pool.
Does 206 South RIMPAU have accessible units?
No, 206 South RIMPAU does not have accessible units.
Does 206 South RIMPAU have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 South RIMPAU has units with dishwashers.
