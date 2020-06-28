All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

20535 Enadia Way

20535 Enadia Way · No Longer Available
Location

20535 Enadia Way, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

pool
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathrooms single-family home located in a quiet cul de sac street. The traditional design of this home provides a warm feeling from the moment you walk in. The home futures new laminate flooring at the entry, new carpet floors in the rooms, fresh paint, kitchen appliances, large swimming pool, and a gorgeous brick fireplace. Located within a few miles from Pierce College and Woodland Hills, CSUN which makes the easy commute for the schools, shopping and dining destinations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20535 Enadia Way have any available units?
20535 Enadia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20535 Enadia Way have?
Some of 20535 Enadia Way's amenities include pool, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20535 Enadia Way currently offering any rent specials?
20535 Enadia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20535 Enadia Way pet-friendly?
No, 20535 Enadia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20535 Enadia Way offer parking?
No, 20535 Enadia Way does not offer parking.
Does 20535 Enadia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20535 Enadia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20535 Enadia Way have a pool?
Yes, 20535 Enadia Way has a pool.
Does 20535 Enadia Way have accessible units?
No, 20535 Enadia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20535 Enadia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 20535 Enadia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
