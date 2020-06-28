20535 Enadia Way

Amenities

pool fireplace carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathrooms single-family home located in a quiet cul de sac street. The traditional design of this home provides a warm feeling from the moment you walk in. The home futures new laminate flooring at the entry, new carpet floors in the rooms, fresh paint, kitchen appliances, large swimming pool, and a gorgeous brick fireplace. Located within a few miles from Pierce College and Woodland Hills, CSUN which makes the easy commute for the schools, shopping and dining destinations.