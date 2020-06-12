20510 Hamlin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is located on a prime residential street on a culd-e-sac features: 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with over 1300+sqft of open living space, beautiful laminate floors thru-out home. Major improvements include a completely remodeled kitchen with new granite counter tops, cabinets, appliances, with central AC system, copper plumbing, bathrooms remodeled and has inside laundry too. The enchanting living room has vaulted ceilings and a large cozy floor including fireplace, huge windows let the lights shine in. Outside, you have an oversize driveway, a garage .

Minutes away from Warner Center, Pierce College, the 101 freeway & the metro line. If you are seeing one home in Winnetka, make sure you put this on the top of your list.