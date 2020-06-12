All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20510 Hamlin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20510 Hamlin Street
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:23 AM

20510 Hamlin Street

20510 Hamlin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20510 Hamlin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is located on a prime residential street on a culd-e-sac features: 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with over 1300+sqft of open living space, beautiful laminate floors thru-out home. Major improvements include a completely remodeled kitchen with new granite counter tops, cabinets, appliances, with central AC system, copper plumbing, bathrooms remodeled and has inside laundry too. The enchanting living room has vaulted ceilings and a large cozy floor including fireplace, huge windows let the lights shine in. Outside, you have an oversize driveway, a garage .
Minutes away from Warner Center, Pierce College, the 101 freeway & the metro line. If you are seeing one home in Winnetka, make sure you put this on the top of your list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20510 Hamlin Street have any available units?
20510 Hamlin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20510 Hamlin Street have?
Some of 20510 Hamlin Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20510 Hamlin Street currently offering any rent specials?
20510 Hamlin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20510 Hamlin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20510 Hamlin Street is pet friendly.
Does 20510 Hamlin Street offer parking?
Yes, 20510 Hamlin Street offers parking.
Does 20510 Hamlin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20510 Hamlin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20510 Hamlin Street have a pool?
No, 20510 Hamlin Street does not have a pool.
Does 20510 Hamlin Street have accessible units?
No, 20510 Hamlin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20510 Hamlin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20510 Hamlin Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College