205 133 N. Reno St.

Hip trendy area art district of Silver Lake. Walking distance to underground metro, bus lines, shop and restaurants.

Updated Upper Level Large Studio with plenty of windows and natural light. Hardwood floors in the bedroom/living area and Vinyl in the Bathroom and Kitchen. Kitchen has white cabinetry, gorgeous white quartz and large stainless steel sink basin. Appliances Included: Gas Stove and Refrigerator. High Ceilings and large closet space. Hip trendy area art district of Silver Lake. Walking distance to underground metro, bus lines, shop and restaurants. Tenant Pays All Utilities - Including Pro-rated Share of Water and Trash (Rubs). Street Parking Only.



Amenities: Gated, Secured Entry, Shared Laundry.

Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove.

Parking: Street Parking

