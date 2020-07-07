All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 25 2019 at 8:58 AM

205 133 N. Reno St.

133 North Reno Street · No Longer Available
Location

133 North Reno Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Rampart Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Hip trendy area art district of Silver Lake. Walking distance to underground metro, bus lines, shop and restaurants.
Updated Upper Level Large Studio with plenty of windows and natural light. Hardwood floors in the bedroom/living area and Vinyl in the Bathroom and Kitchen. Kitchen has white cabinetry, gorgeous white quartz and large stainless steel sink basin. Appliances Included: Gas Stove and Refrigerator. High Ceilings and large closet space. Hip trendy area art district of Silver Lake. Walking distance to underground metro, bus lines, shop and restaurants. Tenant Pays All Utilities - Including Pro-rated Share of Water and Trash (Rubs). Street Parking Only.

Amenities: Gated, Secured Entry, Shared Laundry.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove.
Parking: Street Parking
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-0-bed-1-bath/959/

IT490816 - IT49SM959

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 133 N. Reno St. have any available units?
205 133 N. Reno St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 133 N. Reno St. have?
Some of 205 133 N. Reno St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 133 N. Reno St. currently offering any rent specials?
205 133 N. Reno St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 133 N. Reno St. pet-friendly?
No, 205 133 N. Reno St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 205 133 N. Reno St. offer parking?
Yes, 205 133 N. Reno St. offers parking.
Does 205 133 N. Reno St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 133 N. Reno St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 133 N. Reno St. have a pool?
No, 205 133 N. Reno St. does not have a pool.
Does 205 133 N. Reno St. have accessible units?
No, 205 133 N. Reno St. does not have accessible units.
Does 205 133 N. Reno St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 133 N. Reno St. does not have units with dishwashers.

