Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

4 bed, 3 bath home in gated community - Stunning single story residence in prestigious guard gated Porter Ranch Renaissance community. Open floor plan with formal dining, beautiful kitchen with granite counters, family room with fireplace, large bedrooms, nice backyard and 3-car garage. There are two tennis courts, and a small park. Refrigerator and washer/dryer may be provided. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.



(RLNE5177217)