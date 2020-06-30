20422 Paseo Azul

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Stunning Porter Ranch Townhome in guard gated ALDEA community Washer/Dryer/Refrig inc. Just updated! - Call/Text Tracy at (818) 625-2465

Email: tracy@lrsrm.com



Must See! Fabulous Porter Ranch Townhome in the Aldea community. Built-in 2009, Guard gated community with fabulous amenities Private walkway entrance leads to a large entryway on the first floor.



Open concept gourmet kitchen with granite countertops stainless steel GE appliances, including dishwasher, range/oven, microwave, Refrigerator -washer, and dryer Included Spacious bedrooms. Master with walk-in closet, master bath with dual sinks



Resort-style amenities include a sparkling large pool, spa, outdoor entertaining center with two flat screens, gas barbeques and fireplace Playground and wading pool



Unsurpassed location-Very convenient to major freeways. Walk to the new Whole Foods, AMC theatres (coming soon) and fabulous restaurants and new stores. Close to Town Center, Porter Valley Country Club, YMCA, CSUN, and award-winning schools.



This property also offers:



**New floors and freshly painted

**Spacious--1298sq ft

** High-end ceiling fans throughout

**Direct entry attached automatic garage--Two tandem spaces

**Large laundry room--Washer/Dryer included!

**Tile and wood floors

**Balcony with mountain views

**Recessed lighting

**Energy efficient

**Central AC and Heat

**HOA dues included--Tenant pays all other utilities



Non-Smoking unit and complex. So sorry no pets for this unt



"We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



Tracy Van Leeuwen--Agent License #00876365



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2534250)