Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

20422 Paseo Azul

20422 Paseo Azul · No Longer Available
Location

20422 Paseo Azul, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Stunning Porter Ranch Townhome in guard gated ALDEA community Washer/Dryer/Refrig inc. Just updated! - Call/Text Tracy at (818) 625-2465
Email: tracy@lrsrm.com

Must See! Fabulous Porter Ranch Townhome in the Aldea community. Built-in 2009, Guard gated community with fabulous amenities Private walkway entrance leads to a large entryway on the first floor.

Open concept gourmet kitchen with granite countertops stainless steel GE appliances, including dishwasher, range/oven, microwave, Refrigerator -washer, and dryer Included Spacious bedrooms. Master with walk-in closet, master bath with dual sinks

Resort-style amenities include a sparkling large pool, spa, outdoor entertaining center with two flat screens, gas barbeques and fireplace Playground and wading pool

Unsurpassed location-Very convenient to major freeways. Walk to the new Whole Foods, AMC theatres (coming soon) and fabulous restaurants and new stores. Close to Town Center, Porter Valley Country Club, YMCA, CSUN, and award-winning schools.

This property also offers:

**New floors and freshly painted
**Spacious--1298sq ft
** High-end ceiling fans throughout
**Direct entry attached automatic garage--Two tandem spaces
**Large laundry room--Washer/Dryer included!
**Tile and wood floors
**Balcony with mountain views
**Recessed lighting
**Energy efficient
**Central AC and Heat
**HOA dues included--Tenant pays all other utilities

Non-Smoking unit and complex. So sorry no pets for this unt

"We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

Tracy Van Leeuwen--Agent License #00876365

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2534250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20422 Paseo Azul have any available units?
20422 Paseo Azul doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20422 Paseo Azul have?
Some of 20422 Paseo Azul's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20422 Paseo Azul currently offering any rent specials?
20422 Paseo Azul is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20422 Paseo Azul pet-friendly?
No, 20422 Paseo Azul is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20422 Paseo Azul offer parking?
Yes, 20422 Paseo Azul offers parking.
Does 20422 Paseo Azul have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20422 Paseo Azul offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20422 Paseo Azul have a pool?
Yes, 20422 Paseo Azul has a pool.
Does 20422 Paseo Azul have accessible units?
No, 20422 Paseo Azul does not have accessible units.
Does 20422 Paseo Azul have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20422 Paseo Azul has units with dishwashers.

