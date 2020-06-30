Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MOVE IN READY! 3+2 w/fireplace, central air + all appliances included! (20400 Lorne St) - Winnetka home AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Features include: single story, 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1500 SQF of space; kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); living room + dining area w/fireplace; inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; central heat + air; hardwood + ceramic tile flooring throughout; backyard w/covered patio + sprinkler system; gardening service provided; wired for security system; 2 car garage w/auto opener; small pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE4627997)