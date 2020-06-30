All apartments in Los Angeles
20400 Lorne St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

20400 Lorne St.

20400 Lorne Street · No Longer Available
Location

20400 Lorne Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY! 3+2 w/fireplace, central air + all appliances included! (20400 Lorne St) - Winnetka home AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Features include: single story, 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1500 SQF of space; kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); living room + dining area w/fireplace; inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; central heat + air; hardwood + ceramic tile flooring throughout; backyard w/covered patio + sprinkler system; gardening service provided; wired for security system; 2 car garage w/auto opener; small pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE4627997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20400 Lorne St. have any available units?
20400 Lorne St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20400 Lorne St. have?
Some of 20400 Lorne St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20400 Lorne St. currently offering any rent specials?
20400 Lorne St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20400 Lorne St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20400 Lorne St. is pet friendly.
Does 20400 Lorne St. offer parking?
Yes, 20400 Lorne St. offers parking.
Does 20400 Lorne St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20400 Lorne St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20400 Lorne St. have a pool?
No, 20400 Lorne St. does not have a pool.
Does 20400 Lorne St. have accessible units?
No, 20400 Lorne St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20400 Lorne St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20400 Lorne St. has units with dishwashers.

