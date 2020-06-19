All apartments in Los Angeles
20400 Lorne St.

20400 W Lorne St · No Longer Available
Location

20400 W Lorne St, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Winnetka 3+2 w/fireplace, wood floors, central air + appliances! (20400 Lorne St) - Winnetka home for lease - AVAILABLE NOW! Features include: single story, 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/almost 1600 SQF of space; kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); living room + dining area w/fireplace; inside laundry w/washer + dryer included; central heat + air; hardwood + ceramic tile flooring throughout; backyard w/covered patio + sprinkler system; gardening service provided; wired for security system; 2 car garage w/auto opener; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.

(RLNE4627997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20400 Lorne St. have any available units?
20400 Lorne St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20400 Lorne St. have?
Some of 20400 Lorne St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20400 Lorne St. currently offering any rent specials?
20400 Lorne St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20400 Lorne St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20400 Lorne St. is pet friendly.
Does 20400 Lorne St. offer parking?
Yes, 20400 Lorne St. offers parking.
Does 20400 Lorne St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20400 Lorne St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20400 Lorne St. have a pool?
No, 20400 Lorne St. does not have a pool.
Does 20400 Lorne St. have accessible units?
No, 20400 Lorne St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20400 Lorne St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20400 Lorne St. has units with dishwashers.
