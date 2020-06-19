Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Winnetka 3+2 w/fireplace, wood floors, central air + appliances! (20400 Lorne St) - Winnetka home for lease - AVAILABLE NOW! Features include: single story, 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/almost 1600 SQF of space; kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); living room + dining area w/fireplace; inside laundry w/washer + dryer included; central heat + air; hardwood + ceramic tile flooring throughout; backyard w/covered patio + sprinkler system; gardening service provided; wired for security system; 2 car garage w/auto opener; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.



(RLNE4627997)