2039 PURDUE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel range

Beautifully renovated storybook home! Nothing has been left untouched on this one. Living room features gorgeous vaulted ceilings with ample natural light. Kitchen is meticulously designed with shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances that will inspire the chef in you. Wood flooring throughout, along with newer windows complete with treatments. Bedrooms are generously proportioned with lovely crown moldings. The bathroom is tastefully accented with marble and subway tile. Washer & dryer are located in the hallway with generous storage space. And after a long day, step out, relax and enjoy the California weather in your own private yard, surrounded by lush green hedges which provide ultimate privacy. Absolutely move-in ready! Location is amazing, close to great restaurants and shopping, including the the Sawtelle corridor.