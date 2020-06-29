All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2039 PURDUE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2039 PURDUE Avenue
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:11 AM

2039 PURDUE Avenue

2039 Purdue Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2039 Purdue Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated storybook home! Nothing has been left untouched on this one. Living room features gorgeous vaulted ceilings with ample natural light. Kitchen is meticulously designed with shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances that will inspire the chef in you. Wood flooring throughout, along with newer windows complete with treatments. Bedrooms are generously proportioned with lovely crown moldings. The bathroom is tastefully accented with marble and subway tile. Washer & dryer are located in the hallway with generous storage space. And after a long day, step out, relax and enjoy the California weather in your own private yard, surrounded by lush green hedges which provide ultimate privacy. Absolutely move-in ready! Location is amazing, close to great restaurants and shopping, including the the Sawtelle corridor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2039 PURDUE Avenue have any available units?
2039 PURDUE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2039 PURDUE Avenue have?
Some of 2039 PURDUE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2039 PURDUE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2039 PURDUE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 PURDUE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2039 PURDUE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2039 PURDUE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2039 PURDUE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2039 PURDUE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2039 PURDUE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 PURDUE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2039 PURDUE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2039 PURDUE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2039 PURDUE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 PURDUE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2039 PURDUE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College