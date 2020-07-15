2038 BAY Street

Amenities

This 1910 industrial mix-use warehouse building at the end of a quiet street has a handful of creative and entrepreneurial tenants. The location is private, the atmosphere is friendly. This is a true artist space. The spaces are very large, beautiful and relatively inexpensive. If you would like to roll back the clock a few years to when you could still actually be creative in space and run a business out of your loft, then this could very well be the perfect building for you. This amazing space is approximately 1800 sqft. The loft has skylights, old industrial wide plank wood floors, sandblasted double-truss ceilings, AC and heat, and a large bathroom and kitchen area. The kitchen amenities include a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is a laundry room near the unit and a freight elevator in the building. This loft comes with 2 secure interior parking spots & a large 200 sq ft storage room. Pets Welcome, Utilities included in the rental price.