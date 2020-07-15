All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2038 BAY Street
2038 BAY Street

2038 Bay Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

2038 Bay Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1910 industrial mix-use warehouse building at the end of a quiet street has a handful of creative and entrepreneurial tenants. The location is private, the atmosphere is friendly. This is a true artist space. The spaces are very large, beautiful and relatively inexpensive. If you would like to roll back the clock a few years to when you could still actually be creative in space and run a business out of your loft, then this could very well be the perfect building for you. This amazing space is approximately 1800 sqft. The loft has skylights, old industrial wide plank wood floors, sandblasted double-truss ceilings, AC and heat, and a large bathroom and kitchen area. The kitchen amenities include a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is a laundry room near the unit and a freight elevator in the building. This loft comes with 2 secure interior parking spots & a large 200 sq ft storage room. Pets Welcome, Utilities included in the rental price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 BAY Street have any available units?
2038 BAY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2038 BAY Street have?
Some of 2038 BAY Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 BAY Street currently offering any rent specials?
2038 BAY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 BAY Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2038 BAY Street is pet friendly.
Does 2038 BAY Street offer parking?
Yes, 2038 BAY Street offers parking.
Does 2038 BAY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2038 BAY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 BAY Street have a pool?
No, 2038 BAY Street does not have a pool.
Does 2038 BAY Street have accessible units?
No, 2038 BAY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 BAY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2038 BAY Street has units with dishwashers.
