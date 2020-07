Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

2036 Chariton St is a totally remodeled multi-family home which consist of 2 buildings. This particular unit is located in front of building with own large grassy enclosed front yard. Two bedroom and one full bath, commercial hardwood floor, Dish washer, refrigerator, oven, Laundry room. Nearby schools include Shenandoah Street Elementary School, Los Angeles Center For Enriched Studies School and Alexander Hamilton Senior High School but but buyer/tenant need to verify with the city.