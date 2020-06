20340 PASEO DEL CAMPO

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

MUST SEE! ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THIS GATED COMMUNITY. THIS HOME IS AN END UNIT SO IT SHOWS BRIGHT ALONG WITH HAVING A LARGE PATIO. 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS (1 BEDROOM & 1 BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS). THIS HOME FEATURES AN OPEN LAYOUT WITH UPGRADES THROUGHOUT THE HOME. RECESSED LIGHTING, UPGRADED KITCHEN BACK SPLASH, BEAUTIFUL GRANITE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND SO MUCH MORE. THIS COMMUNITY ALSO OFFERS A RECREATION CENTER AND ALSO A LARGE RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY POOL. SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED.