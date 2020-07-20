All apartments in Los Angeles
20339 Paseo Los Arcos
20339 Paseo Los Arcos

20339 Paseo Los Arcos · No Longer Available
Location

20339 Paseo Los Arcos, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this beautiful and well maintained Porter Ranch townhome located behind guard gates of Sevile, Aldea Community. Walking distance to the new shopping center "The Vineyards". Amenities include, two-story floor plan, 4 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with 1,805 SQF of living space. Living room, dining area,gourmet kitchen with granite counter-top, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs master suite with walk-in closet and full bath with dual sinks. Upstairs you will also find a convenient laundry room and a built-in computer desk. Outside is your private patio with lush landscaping. 2 car garage, guard-gated community offers pool + spa.outdoor recreation area with BBQ and children's playground AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!!
Don't forget the Porter Ranch Community School, which has everyone in Porter Ranch talking. The best of Porter Ranch is here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20339 Paseo Los Arcos have any available units?
20339 Paseo Los Arcos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20339 Paseo Los Arcos have?
Some of 20339 Paseo Los Arcos's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20339 Paseo Los Arcos currently offering any rent specials?
20339 Paseo Los Arcos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20339 Paseo Los Arcos pet-friendly?
No, 20339 Paseo Los Arcos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20339 Paseo Los Arcos offer parking?
Yes, 20339 Paseo Los Arcos offers parking.
Does 20339 Paseo Los Arcos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20339 Paseo Los Arcos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20339 Paseo Los Arcos have a pool?
Yes, 20339 Paseo Los Arcos has a pool.
Does 20339 Paseo Los Arcos have accessible units?
No, 20339 Paseo Los Arcos does not have accessible units.
Does 20339 Paseo Los Arcos have units with dishwashers?
No, 20339 Paseo Los Arcos does not have units with dishwashers.
