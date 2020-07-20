20339 Paseo Los Arcos

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to this beautiful and well maintained Porter Ranch townhome located behind guard gates of Sevile, Aldea Community. Walking distance to the new shopping center "The Vineyards". Amenities include, two-story floor plan, 4 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with 1,805 SQF of living space. Living room, dining area,gourmet kitchen with granite counter-top, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs master suite with walk-in closet and full bath with dual sinks. Upstairs you will also find a convenient laundry room and a built-in computer desk. Outside is your private patio with lush landscaping. 2 car garage, guard-gated community offers pool + spa.outdoor recreation area with BBQ and children's playground AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!!

Don't forget the Porter Ranch Community School, which has everyone in Porter Ranch talking. The best of Porter Ranch is here!