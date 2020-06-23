All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20330 Paseo Meriana
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM

20330 Paseo Meriana

20330 Paseo Meriana · No Longer Available
Location

20330 Paseo Meriana, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Attention All Porter Ranch Renters & Agents! Wait Till You See This Super Sharp Townhome In The Highly Sought After Guard Gated Resort Style Las Brisas At Aldea Community! Upgraded Showplace! Light & Bright! Beautiful Tile Floors Downstairs & Gleaming Hardwood Floors Upstairs! Plantation Shutters! Excellent Open Floor Plan! Gorgeous Granite Cook's Kitchen With Full Granite Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances & Lots Of Storage! Marvelous Master Suite With Private Balcony With Valley Views! Terrific Room Sizes! Your Own Private 2 Car Attached Garage! Incredible Location! Close To Everything! Top Rated Porter Ranch TK-8 Community School Is Moments Away! Seconds To The New Vineyards Dining & Entertainment Center With Amazing Restaurants, New Whole Foods, Fantastic Shopping, A New AMC Dolby Theater, The Porter Ranch Town Center & So Much More! Incredible Resort Amenities Includes Sparkling Swimming Pool, Inviting Spa, Children's Wading Pool, Outdoor Kitchen With BBQ, A Children's Play Ground, Gorgeous Water Fall, Hiking Trail & More! If You Are Only Seeing One Sensational Porter Ranch Townhome In The Price Range, Make Sure This Is It! Must See! Do Not Miss! Porter Ranch Living At Its Best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20330 Paseo Meriana have any available units?
20330 Paseo Meriana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20330 Paseo Meriana have?
Some of 20330 Paseo Meriana's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20330 Paseo Meriana currently offering any rent specials?
20330 Paseo Meriana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20330 Paseo Meriana pet-friendly?
No, 20330 Paseo Meriana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20330 Paseo Meriana offer parking?
Yes, 20330 Paseo Meriana offers parking.
Does 20330 Paseo Meriana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20330 Paseo Meriana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20330 Paseo Meriana have a pool?
Yes, 20330 Paseo Meriana has a pool.
Does 20330 Paseo Meriana have accessible units?
No, 20330 Paseo Meriana does not have accessible units.
Does 20330 Paseo Meriana have units with dishwashers?
No, 20330 Paseo Meriana does not have units with dishwashers.

