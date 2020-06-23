20330 Paseo Meriana

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Attention All Porter Ranch Renters & Agents! Wait Till You See This Super Sharp Townhome In The Highly Sought After Guard Gated Resort Style Las Brisas At Aldea Community! Upgraded Showplace! Light & Bright! Beautiful Tile Floors Downstairs & Gleaming Hardwood Floors Upstairs! Plantation Shutters! Excellent Open Floor Plan! Gorgeous Granite Cook's Kitchen With Full Granite Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances & Lots Of Storage! Marvelous Master Suite With Private Balcony With Valley Views! Terrific Room Sizes! Your Own Private 2 Car Attached Garage! Incredible Location! Close To Everything! Top Rated Porter Ranch TK-8 Community School Is Moments Away! Seconds To The New Vineyards Dining & Entertainment Center With Amazing Restaurants, New Whole Foods, Fantastic Shopping, A New AMC Dolby Theater, The Porter Ranch Town Center & So Much More! Incredible Resort Amenities Includes Sparkling Swimming Pool, Inviting Spa, Children's Wading Pool, Outdoor Kitchen With BBQ, A Children's Play Ground, Gorgeous Water Fall, Hiking Trail & More! If You Are Only Seeing One Sensational Porter Ranch Townhome In The Price Range, Make Sure This Is It! Must See! Do Not Miss! Porter Ranch Living At Its Best!