Clean and bright top floor. one bedroom, one bath unit in the Hollywood Hills. Easy access to the 101 Freeway and minutes to the Hollywood and Vine Metro Rail Station. Redone galley kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator. Bath was recently redone. Air conditioner in bedroom. Assigned parking at the end of a gated driveway has Sunday restrictions. Very private with no sense of neighbors. Non-smoker please.