Los Angeles, CA
2032 CLYDE Avenue
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:50 AM

2032 CLYDE Avenue

2032 Clyde Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2032 Clyde Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
hot tub
Fully renovated 2006 built duplex home on a quiet cul-de-sac adjacent to Culver City. This sun-filled rear two bedroom Smart home features brand new flooring, Alexa/Google controlled LED recessed lighting, Central AC & heat, upgraded kitchen with new Quartz countertops, modern fixtures, five burner Samsung gas stove & ample cabinet storage. The spa-like bathroom features designer accent tiles, rainfall+handheld showerheads, and brand new vanity. Additional bonuses include a Nest thermostat, LG washer/dryer in-unit, & dual pane windows with blackout shades in both bedrooms. Prime location near Downtown Culver City, new restaurants/cafes (Mizlala, Alta, Adams Coffee Shop), farmers markets, and easy access to the 10 Freeway. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 CLYDE Avenue have any available units?
2032 CLYDE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 CLYDE Avenue have?
Some of 2032 CLYDE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 CLYDE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2032 CLYDE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 CLYDE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2032 CLYDE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2032 CLYDE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2032 CLYDE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2032 CLYDE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2032 CLYDE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 CLYDE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2032 CLYDE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2032 CLYDE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2032 CLYDE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 CLYDE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2032 CLYDE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
