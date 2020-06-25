2032 CLYDE Avenue

Amenities

Fully renovated 2006 built duplex home on a quiet cul-de-sac adjacent to Culver City. This sun-filled rear two bedroom Smart home features brand new flooring, Alexa/Google controlled LED recessed lighting, Central AC & heat, upgraded kitchen with new Quartz countertops, modern fixtures, five burner Samsung gas stove & ample cabinet storage. The spa-like bathroom features designer accent tiles, rainfall+handheld showerheads, and brand new vanity. Additional bonuses include a Nest thermostat, LG washer/dryer in-unit, & dual pane windows with blackout shades in both bedrooms. Prime location near Downtown Culver City, new restaurants/cafes (Mizlala, Alta, Adams Coffee Shop), farmers markets, and easy access to the 10 Freeway. No Pets.