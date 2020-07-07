All apartments in Los Angeles
2031 N. HOOVER ST

2031 North Hoover Street · No Longer Available
Location

2031 North Hoover Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
REMODELED FREESTANDING HOME| 3 BED\\3BATH TRIPLE MASTER SUITE! | 2 CAR PARKING | PRIME LOS FELIZ LOCATION!
Located in the middle of all that Los Feliz has to offer, this 3 bed 3 bath freestanding home sits quietly behind the front Triplex, with its own parking (2 tandem) and patio. It is completely remodeled with everything brand new, from the floors to the ceilings!
Light bounces off of the sleek marble floors and illuminates the spacious open floor plan. The living space is bright and open with attic space and coat closet for additional space, as well as central A/C and heat to keeping you comfortable year round!
The living space is spacious and open, flowing perfectly into the kitchen. Recessed lighting throughout and two-toned walls to set the mood! Hone your culinary chef skills and whip up tasty treats in your fabulous kitchen! Bar top, new cabinets, stainless steel stove and dishwasher. Also includes a washer/dryer! A back exit is located off of the kitchen, providing access to your own private mini patio--perfect for gardening or BBQing!
Three cozy master suites sit off the living area with pergo floors throughout. Marble tile line the floor and walls in each private bathroom, making for a luxurious bathroom space! Steam the shower and soak the long work day away!
Speaking of relaxation, did I mention how peaceful this street is? Not only is it serene and perfectly nestled in the middle of Los Feliz, but it\'s perfect for walkers! All the Los Feliz treasures are walking distance from your new home. Stroll to Vermont Village for eats at the many cafes like Figaro Bistro, WKNDR, or Tacos Tu Madre! Catch a flick at either the Vintage Los Feliz theatre or The Vista! Walk just a couple streets up from your home to Hillhurst where you\'ll find super popular and famous spots like Jeni\'s Splendid Ice Creams, Maru Coffee, Bluebottle Coffee, Little Doms, Alcove Bakery, and Spitz! And with Sunset Junction and Griffith Park just stone\'s throw away, you\'ll be hard pressed to find another great location like this! This home is also located in the Franklin Elementary and Marshall High School district
Snatch this beauty up!

Available Now!
One year lease minimum
One month rent deposit
Owner will consider pet with additional deposit
TENANT pays all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 N. HOOVER ST have any available units?
2031 N. HOOVER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2031 N. HOOVER ST have?
Some of 2031 N. HOOVER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 N. HOOVER ST currently offering any rent specials?
2031 N. HOOVER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 N. HOOVER ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2031 N. HOOVER ST is pet friendly.
Does 2031 N. HOOVER ST offer parking?
Yes, 2031 N. HOOVER ST offers parking.
Does 2031 N. HOOVER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2031 N. HOOVER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 N. HOOVER ST have a pool?
No, 2031 N. HOOVER ST does not have a pool.
Does 2031 N. HOOVER ST have accessible units?
No, 2031 N. HOOVER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 N. HOOVER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2031 N. HOOVER ST has units with dishwashers.

