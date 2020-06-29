20246 Acre Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Charming, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom studio property rental in the friendly Winnetka neighborhood in Los Angeles.



The lovely interior with hardwood and tile floors is furnished with a sofa, a glass center table with 5 chairs, a bunk bed, 2 end tables, and 2 cabinets. The beautiful kitchen is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The bathroom has a shower stall with sliding glass door and vanity cabinet sink topped by a mirror. On-street parking is available for use. Centralized air conditioning is installed for climate control.



Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and yard maintenance.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

Pets on the property are negotiable. The pet/s are required to be well behaved -no barking, they must be spayed or neutered, and caged if left alone on the property.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Winnetka Recreation Center, Parthenia Park, Vanalden Park, and Runnymede Park.



(RLNE5570890)