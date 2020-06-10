All apartments in Los Angeles
2024 S West View Street

2024 West View Street · No Longer Available
Location

2024 West View Street, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Bright, charming & private 1 bedroom apartment in the middle of the City! Part of an enclosed compound, this unit is completely furnished with all the amenities you need to move right in! The kitchen is ready for you to show off your culinary skills with refrigerator, microwave, range, oven, dishwasher, ice/coffee/tea makers and soft-water system. Open to a sleek dining room. All dishware and linens are provided. Hardwood and tile floors, air conditioning, 2 flat screen tvs with free Wi-Fi, washer and dryer, complete the unit. Separate living room for entertaining, gracious bedroom with queen bed, and updated bathroom. Two large outdoor, secluded patio seating areas are available for dining alfresco or relaxing -- one cement and the other grassy. Use of the gas BBQ grill is available. An outstanding value and location for the price in mid-City, close to Culver City, West Hollywood, Hollywood, and DTLA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 S West View Street have any available units?
2024 S West View Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 S West View Street have?
Some of 2024 S West View Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 S West View Street currently offering any rent specials?
2024 S West View Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 S West View Street pet-friendly?
No, 2024 S West View Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2024 S West View Street offer parking?
No, 2024 S West View Street does not offer parking.
Does 2024 S West View Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2024 S West View Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 S West View Street have a pool?
No, 2024 S West View Street does not have a pool.
Does 2024 S West View Street have accessible units?
No, 2024 S West View Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 S West View Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 S West View Street has units with dishwashers.
