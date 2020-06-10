2024 S West View Street

Amenities

Bright, charming & private 1 bedroom apartment in the middle of the City! Part of an enclosed compound, this unit is completely furnished with all the amenities you need to move right in! The kitchen is ready for you to show off your culinary skills with refrigerator, microwave, range, oven, dishwasher, ice/coffee/tea makers and soft-water system. Open to a sleek dining room. All dishware and linens are provided. Hardwood and tile floors, air conditioning, 2 flat screen tvs with free Wi-Fi, washer and dryer, complete the unit. Separate living room for entertaining, gracious bedroom with queen bed, and updated bathroom. Two large outdoor, secluded patio seating areas are available for dining alfresco or relaxing -- one cement and the other grassy. Use of the gas BBQ grill is available. An outstanding value and location for the price in mid-City, close to Culver City, West Hollywood, Hollywood, and DTLA.