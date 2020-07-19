All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:22 PM

20239 Delita Drive

20239 Delita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20239 Delita Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
range
oven
refrigerator
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
SINGLE LEVEL with DAZZLING VALLEY VIEWS & a refreshing pool equals one superb lease opportunity in this sought after "South of Blvd" Vista de Oro locale. Rear wall of glass invites natural light to shine while unveiling hypnotic views of sparkling Valley lights & the majestic mountains beyond. Beautiful vaulted wood ceilings & new flooring will impress. Spacious eat-in kitchen offering new stainless steel appliances & refrigerator adjoins ideal formal dining. Stellar views can also be devoured in the Master suite affording two large closets & private bath. East-wing segregated bedroom delivers cherished privacy & adjacent bath. Newer Heat/Air ensures this open & bright floorplan stays cool as a cucumber. Outside, a large yard, huge pool & panoramic views provide an amazing arena for relaxation, dining & entertaining. Great schools too…. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20239 Delita Drive have any available units?
20239 Delita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20239 Delita Drive have?
Some of 20239 Delita Drive's amenities include stainless steel, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20239 Delita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20239 Delita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20239 Delita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20239 Delita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20239 Delita Drive offer parking?
No, 20239 Delita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20239 Delita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20239 Delita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20239 Delita Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20239 Delita Drive has a pool.
Does 20239 Delita Drive have accessible units?
No, 20239 Delita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20239 Delita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20239 Delita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
