20239 Delita Drive

SINGLE LEVEL with DAZZLING VALLEY VIEWS & a refreshing pool equals one superb lease opportunity in this sought after "South of Blvd" Vista de Oro locale. Rear wall of glass invites natural light to shine while unveiling hypnotic views of sparkling Valley lights & the majestic mountains beyond. Beautiful vaulted wood ceilings & new flooring will impress. Spacious eat-in kitchen offering new stainless steel appliances & refrigerator adjoins ideal formal dining. Stellar views can also be devoured in the Master suite affording two large closets & private bath. East-wing segregated bedroom delivers cherished privacy & adjacent bath. Newer Heat/Air ensures this open & bright floorplan stays cool as a cucumber. Outside, a large yard, huge pool & panoramic views provide an amazing arena for relaxation, dining & entertaining. Great schools too…. Hurry!