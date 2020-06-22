All apartments in Los Angeles
20223 LANARK Street
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

20223 LANARK Street

20223 Lanark Street · No Longer Available
Location

20223 Lanark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Cozy 3-bedroom 2-bathroom single story home in Winnetka. Open space dining and kitchen areas connect to the living room featuring a gas fireplace. The kitchen features a 3 stool bar area, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The master bedroom features en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet and balcony sliding door leading to the patio in the backyard. Rich-wood colored laminate flooring through out the house. The orchard in the backyard has orange and other fruit trees. The prospective tenants may use some of furniture that could remain at the property including: a dining set, couch, outside BBQ and patio chairs. The washer & dryer (no warranty provided) may stay in the garage with tenants request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20223 LANARK Street have any available units?
20223 LANARK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20223 LANARK Street have?
Some of 20223 LANARK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20223 LANARK Street currently offering any rent specials?
20223 LANARK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20223 LANARK Street pet-friendly?
No, 20223 LANARK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20223 LANARK Street offer parking?
Yes, 20223 LANARK Street offers parking.
Does 20223 LANARK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20223 LANARK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20223 LANARK Street have a pool?
No, 20223 LANARK Street does not have a pool.
Does 20223 LANARK Street have accessible units?
No, 20223 LANARK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20223 LANARK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20223 LANARK Street has units with dishwashers.
