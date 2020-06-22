20223 LANARK Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Cozy 3-bedroom 2-bathroom single story home in Winnetka. Open space dining and kitchen areas connect to the living room featuring a gas fireplace. The kitchen features a 3 stool bar area, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The master bedroom features en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet and balcony sliding door leading to the patio in the backyard. Rich-wood colored laminate flooring through out the house. The orchard in the backyard has orange and other fruit trees. The prospective tenants may use some of furniture that could remain at the property including: a dining set, couch, outside BBQ and patio chairs. The washer & dryer (no warranty provided) may stay in the garage with tenants request.