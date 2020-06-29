All apartments in Los Angeles
20217 Pienza Ln
Last updated June 10 2019 at 8:54 AM

20217 Pienza Ln

20217 Pienza Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20217 Pienza Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Gated Community Cortile at Porter Ranch! 3 Beds + 3 Baths 1,399 SF of Living Space, Built in 2010. This Single Family Home features Stunning Granite Kitchen w/Stainless steel Appliances (Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, Washer & Dryer included!) Huge Pantry. 1 large Bedroom and Complete Bath Downstairs. Upstairs you will find an incredible master suite w/walk-in closet, upgraded master bathroom. This home has upgraded carpet. Huge Backyard with pavers Great for Entertaining! Plantation Shutters throughout. 2 Car Attached Garage. Community Pool & Spa. Walking distance to brand-new Vineyards shopping center with: Whole Foods, Nordstroms Rack, AMC Movie Theaters, and lots of shops and dining entertainment. Easy access to 118 Freeway for commuting? Take advantage today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20217 Pienza Ln have any available units?
20217 Pienza Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20217 Pienza Ln have?
Some of 20217 Pienza Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20217 Pienza Ln currently offering any rent specials?
20217 Pienza Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20217 Pienza Ln pet-friendly?
No, 20217 Pienza Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20217 Pienza Ln offer parking?
Yes, 20217 Pienza Ln offers parking.
Does 20217 Pienza Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20217 Pienza Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20217 Pienza Ln have a pool?
Yes, 20217 Pienza Ln has a pool.
Does 20217 Pienza Ln have accessible units?
No, 20217 Pienza Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 20217 Pienza Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20217 Pienza Ln has units with dishwashers.
