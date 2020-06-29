20217 Pienza Ln

Amenities
Gated Community Cortile at Porter Ranch! 3 Beds + 3 Baths 1,399 SF of Living Space, Built in 2010. This Single Family Home features Stunning Granite Kitchen w/Stainless steel Appliances (Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, Washer & Dryer included!) Huge Pantry. 1 large Bedroom and Complete Bath Downstairs. Upstairs you will find an incredible master suite w/walk-in closet, upgraded master bathroom. This home has upgraded carpet. Huge Backyard with pavers Great for Entertaining! Plantation Shutters throughout. 2 Car Attached Garage. Community Pool & Spa. Walking distance to brand-new Vineyards shopping center with: Whole Foods, Nordstroms Rack, AMC Movie Theaters, and lots of shops and dining entertainment. Easy access to 118 Freeway for commuting? Take advantage today!