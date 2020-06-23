All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:51 PM

20212 BASSETT Street

20212 Bassett Street · No Longer Available
Location

20212 Bassett Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fall in Love with this adorable HOME..Come see this light and bright home that has been fully remodeled throughout. This home has two master suites. A floor plan that feels considerably larger that is flooded in natural light. A few of the many upgrades are: new roof, new dual-pane windows, new floors, new energy efficient split HVAC, with temperature control in each room, tankless water heater. Stainless steel Appliancfess. Private grand backyard with air of quiet tranquility is waiting to be discovered by you. Conveniently located in a lovely neighborhood, walking distance to Fullbright Avenue Elementary School, John A Sutter Middle School and minutes from Pierce College. Welcome HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20212 BASSETT Street have any available units?
20212 BASSETT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20212 BASSETT Street have?
Some of 20212 BASSETT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20212 BASSETT Street currently offering any rent specials?
20212 BASSETT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20212 BASSETT Street pet-friendly?
No, 20212 BASSETT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20212 BASSETT Street offer parking?
Yes, 20212 BASSETT Street offers parking.
Does 20212 BASSETT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20212 BASSETT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20212 BASSETT Street have a pool?
No, 20212 BASSETT Street does not have a pool.
Does 20212 BASSETT Street have accessible units?
No, 20212 BASSETT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20212 BASSETT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20212 BASSETT Street has units with dishwashers.
