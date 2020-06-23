20212 BASSETT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fall in Love with this adorable HOME..Come see this light and bright home that has been fully remodeled throughout. This home has two master suites. A floor plan that feels considerably larger that is flooded in natural light. A few of the many upgrades are: new roof, new dual-pane windows, new floors, new energy efficient split HVAC, with temperature control in each room, tankless water heater. Stainless steel Appliancfess. Private grand backyard with air of quiet tranquility is waiting to be discovered by you. Conveniently located in a lovely neighborhood, walking distance to Fullbright Avenue Elementary School, John A Sutter Middle School and minutes from Pierce College. Welcome HOME!