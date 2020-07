Amenities

24hr gym pool concierge

This apartment is in a great West Hollywood location, rife with Hollywood glamour and a few (or more) tabloids to go along with it! Just steps away is famed Chateau Marmont and down the street is the, not so famed, Saddle Ranch, where a mechanical bull might just be calling your name. The Element WeHo Apartment Complex where youll be staying offers a24 hr gym, pool, and package concierge to make your stay seamless.