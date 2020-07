Amenities

Fantastic light and bright unit located on a great tree line street in winnetka. This large one bedroom one bath guest house features open floor plan with high ceilings, recessed lighting, new flooring, custom built cabinetry with stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer is in the unit. The unit has a separate entrance. Rent includes utilities. Parking is available. Great location near park and transportation.