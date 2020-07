Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking garage media room

One of a kind fully furnished vintage Spanish style home with original features throughout. Beautifully maintained with hardwood floors, spacious floor plan, indoor outdoor entertainment space, stenciled beamed ceilings and central fireplace in the Living area, and a garage converted to a recording studio/screening room. This property offers tons of privacy and security behind the lush shrubbery and gated driveway. with 3 bedrooms up and 1 down, there is room for everyone!