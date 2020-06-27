All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20132 Londelius Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20132 Londelius Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

20132 Londelius Street

20132 Londelius Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20132 Londelius Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to this 5 bedrooms Single story charming Winnetka Pool home north of Parthenia St!! Now available for lease, this beautiful home features a kitchen with cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel refrigerator & dishwasher, & an island* * Formal dining area* Den/family room* Tile flooring in dining rooms a* Laminated flooring in Living room and bedrooms* Dual pane windows* Master suite with private bath that features granite counter, a separate shower*Hallway bath with double sink , granite counter vanity and tub with shower* Backyard with a Pool & Storage cabinets* Award winning schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20132 Londelius Street have any available units?
20132 Londelius Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20132 Londelius Street have?
Some of 20132 Londelius Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20132 Londelius Street currently offering any rent specials?
20132 Londelius Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20132 Londelius Street pet-friendly?
No, 20132 Londelius Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20132 Londelius Street offer parking?
No, 20132 Londelius Street does not offer parking.
Does 20132 Londelius Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20132 Londelius Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20132 Londelius Street have a pool?
Yes, 20132 Londelius Street has a pool.
Does 20132 Londelius Street have accessible units?
No, 20132 Londelius Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20132 Londelius Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20132 Londelius Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College