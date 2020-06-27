20132 Londelius Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Welcome to this 5 bedrooms Single story charming Winnetka Pool home north of Parthenia St!! Now available for lease, this beautiful home features a kitchen with cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel refrigerator & dishwasher, & an island* * Formal dining area* Den/family room* Tile flooring in dining rooms a* Laminated flooring in Living room and bedrooms* Dual pane windows* Master suite with private bath that features granite counter, a separate shower*Hallway bath with double sink , granite counter vanity and tub with shower* Backyard with a Pool & Storage cabinets* Award winning schools!!