2010 N Bronson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry garage

Just Minutes away from Hollywood blvd! This charming newly remodeled home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths with over 1560 sq ft living space. Master bathroom includes two sinks. Newly remodeled Kitchen, High end appliances and Stainless steel farmers sink. Breakfast nook right off of the kitchen. Cozy Living room with gas log fireplace. Formal Dining room. Laundry room off of kitchen. Large backyard with Mature Orange tree and Fire Pit. Side gate is electronic. Long driveway can fit up to 5 cars. Garage can be used as an Office or workshop. Beautiful front porch to enjoy a cup of coffee and the breathtaking Rose Garden. This home is very private yet so Local. Close proximities to hiking trails, Gelson's Supermarket, Hollywood Attractions, and many many more exciting spots!