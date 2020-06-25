All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

2010 N Bronson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

Just Minutes away from Hollywood blvd! This charming newly remodeled home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths with over 1560 sq ft living space. Master bathroom includes two sinks. Newly remodeled Kitchen, High end appliances and Stainless steel farmers sink. Breakfast nook right off of the kitchen. Cozy Living room with gas log fireplace. Formal Dining room. Laundry room off of kitchen. Large backyard with Mature Orange tree and Fire Pit. Side gate is electronic. Long driveway can fit up to 5 cars. Garage can be used as an Office or workshop. Beautiful front porch to enjoy a cup of coffee and the breathtaking Rose Garden. This home is very private yet so Local. Close proximities to hiking trails, Gelson's Supermarket, Hollywood Attractions, and many many more exciting spots!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 N Bronson Avenue have any available units?
2010 N Bronson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 N Bronson Avenue have?
Some of 2010 N Bronson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 N Bronson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2010 N Bronson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 N Bronson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2010 N Bronson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2010 N Bronson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2010 N Bronson Avenue offers parking.
Does 2010 N Bronson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2010 N Bronson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 N Bronson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2010 N Bronson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2010 N Bronson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2010 N Bronson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 N Bronson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 N Bronson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
