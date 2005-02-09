2005 2nd Ave

Amenities
Amazing 1 bed / 1bath apartment in newly remodeled Spanish Revival building nestled in the heart of West Adams. Just a quick drive to USC, Downtown, Hollywood and Koreatown. Great views and tons of natural light. Owner pays water and sewer. Tenant pays electric, trash and gas.
Offering virtual and self guided tours! E-mail for more info!
*FREE installation of a washer and dryer upon signing of a 12 month lease
NEWLY RENOVATED
UPPER UNIT
WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING
WALL MOUNTED AC
WASHER DRYER HOOKUPS
STAINLESS APPLIANCES
QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS
STREET PARKING ONLY
WILL CONSIDER ONE SMALL PET WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT
ONE YEAR LEASE
TENANTS PAYS TRASH, GAS AND ELECTRIC