Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

2005 2nd Ave

2005 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2005 2nd Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 1 bed / 1bath apartment in newly remodeled Spanish Revival building nestled in the heart of West Adams. Just a quick drive to USC, Downtown, Hollywood and Koreatown. Great views and tons of natural light. Owner pays water and sewer. Tenant pays electric, trash and gas.

Offering virtual and self guided tours! E-mail for more info!

*FREE installation of a washer and dryer upon signing of a 12 month lease

NEWLY RENOVATED
UPPER UNIT
WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING
WALL MOUNTED AC
WASHER DRYER HOOKUPS
STAINLESS APPLIANCES
QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS
STREET PARKING ONLY
WILL CONSIDER ONE SMALL PET WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT
ONE YEAR LEASE
TENANTS PAYS TRASH, GAS AND ELECTRIC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 2nd Ave have any available units?
2005 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 2nd Ave have?
Some of 2005 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2005 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 2nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2005 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 2005 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2005 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 2005 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2005 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2005 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.

