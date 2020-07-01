2004 North BRONSON Avenue

Amenities

New construction, Craftsman style ADU featuring 1BR/1BA for rent in Bronson Canyon. Location! Location! Location! You are just a stone's throw away from Franklin Village's restaurants and shops, Bronson Canyon hikes, Gelson's, and The Oaks Gourmet. Upon entering the home you will be greeted by the beautiful rose garden and citrus tree. The property features brand new stainless steel appliances, central air and heating, wood floors and includes a laundry area out back with a washer and dryer. Street parking. Be the first one to call this home!