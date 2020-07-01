All apartments in Los Angeles
2004 North BRONSON Avenue

2004 Bronson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Bronson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
New construction, Craftsman style ADU featuring 1BR/1BA for rent in Bronson Canyon. Location! Location! Location! You are just a stone's throw away from Franklin Village's restaurants and shops, Bronson Canyon hikes, Gelson's, and The Oaks Gourmet. Upon entering the home you will be greeted by the beautiful rose garden and citrus tree. The property features brand new stainless steel appliances, central air and heating, wood floors and includes a laundry area out back with a washer and dryer. Street parking. Be the first one to call this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 North BRONSON Avenue have any available units?
2004 North BRONSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 North BRONSON Avenue have?
Some of 2004 North BRONSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 North BRONSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2004 North BRONSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 North BRONSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2004 North BRONSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2004 North BRONSON Avenue offer parking?
No, 2004 North BRONSON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2004 North BRONSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2004 North BRONSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 North BRONSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 2004 North BRONSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2004 North BRONSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2004 North BRONSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 North BRONSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 North BRONSON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

