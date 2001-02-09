All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2001 2nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2001 2nd Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:04 AM

2001 2nd Ave

2001 2nd Avenue · (323) 412-0509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2001 2nd Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1442 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing newly renovated downstairs 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. Amenities included: balcony, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry hook ups, and wall mounted ac/heat. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Available now.

Offering virtual and self guided tours! E-mail for more info!

*FREE installation of a washer and dryer upon signing of a 12 month lease

SINGLE CAR GARAGE WITH WIFI ENABLED AUTOMATIC DOOR

NEWLY RENOVATED

HARD WOOD FLOORING

WALL MOUNTED AC

WASHER DRYER HOOKUPS

STAINLESS APPLIANCES

QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS

WILL CONSIDER ONE SMALL PET WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT

ONE YEAR LEASE

TENANTS PAYS TRASH, GAS AND ELECTRIC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 2nd Ave have any available units?
2001 2nd Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 2nd Ave have?
Some of 2001 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2001 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 2nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2001 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2001 2nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 2001 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 2001 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2001 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2001 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2001 2nd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
NMS West Hills
7810 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity