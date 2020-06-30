20004 Septo Street

Amenities

Strategically situated in an elite Chatsworth Neighborhood, this beautiful home is designed specifically for luxurious family living. Only a stones throw from Egremont Preschool and Elementary, Chaminade Middle School, and the Metro line, makes this neighborhood exceptionally convenient. As you approach the residence you'll notice the detailed hardscape, lush vegetation, large driveway and a great two car mechanic's garage. Currently in A+ move in condition, with a brand new roof and upgraded improvements throughout. You'll enjoy four bedrooms and four baths, a formal dining room, Chef's kitchen, sitting room, living room, and studio area. The interior is a sprawling 3,031 square feet. You'll also find yourself enjoying the pool, barbecue, and surrounding amenities in the huge entertainers yard. Nothing has been overlooked in this choice Luxurious Family Home.