Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:25 PM

20004 Septo Street

20004 Septo Street · No Longer Available
Location

20004 Septo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Strategically situated in an elite Chatsworth Neighborhood, this beautiful home is designed specifically for luxurious family living. Only a stones throw from Egremont Preschool and Elementary, Chaminade Middle School, and the Metro line, makes this neighborhood exceptionally convenient. As you approach the residence you'll notice the detailed hardscape, lush vegetation, large driveway and a great two car mechanic's garage. Currently in A+ move in condition, with a brand new roof and upgraded improvements throughout. You'll enjoy four bedrooms and four baths, a formal dining room, Chef's kitchen, sitting room, living room, and studio area. The interior is a sprawling 3,031 square feet. You'll also find yourself enjoying the pool, barbecue, and surrounding amenities in the huge entertainers yard. Nothing has been overlooked in this choice Luxurious Family Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20004 Septo Street have any available units?
20004 Septo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20004 Septo Street have?
Some of 20004 Septo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20004 Septo Street currently offering any rent specials?
20004 Septo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20004 Septo Street pet-friendly?
No, 20004 Septo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20004 Septo Street offer parking?
Yes, 20004 Septo Street offers parking.
Does 20004 Septo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20004 Septo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20004 Septo Street have a pool?
Yes, 20004 Septo Street has a pool.
Does 20004 Septo Street have accessible units?
No, 20004 Septo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20004 Septo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20004 Septo Street does not have units with dishwashers.

