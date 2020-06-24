2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Smart Home, completely renovated and redesigned 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house on a gorgeous Spanish style three unit property. Incredibly fast wifi set up and included in the monthly rent, security cameras on property as well as smart lock, a Wink Hub 2 for tenant to use, Ring doorbell and Nest thermostat which can be controlled through your smart phone.

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, living room, dining room, hallway, and two bedrooms. Brand new large master suite with walk in closet and en suite bathroom. New kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and a walk in pantry. Washer/dryer set included. Large open plan living area with high ceilings in the living room and dining room. Property redone inside and out within the last 6 months.



No Pets Allowed



