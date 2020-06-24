All apartments in Los Angeles
2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave

2000 S Dunsmuir Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2000 S Dunsmuir Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Smart Home, completely renovated and redesigned 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house on a gorgeous Spanish style three unit property. Incredibly fast wifi set up and included in the monthly rent, security cameras on property as well as smart lock, a Wink Hub 2 for tenant to use, Ring doorbell and Nest thermostat which can be controlled through your smart phone.
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, living room, dining room, hallway, and two bedrooms. Brand new large master suite with walk in closet and en suite bathroom. New kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and a walk in pantry. Washer/dryer set included. Large open plan living area with high ceilings in the living room and dining room. Property redone inside and out within the last 6 months.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/4ed5ad92-c11b-471e-9961-ac9e71cf71a3?property_unit_id=16e9db31-3cf6-4019-8da9-73268a52ad2e

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4512133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave have any available units?
2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave have?
Some of 2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave offers parking.
Does 2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave have a pool?
No, 2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave have accessible units?
No, 2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 S. Dunsmiur Ave has units with dishwashers.
