2000 Ivar Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Top Floor Open Large Kitchen w/ Granite Counters + Massive 2BR/1.5BA Mid Century Modern w/ Vaulted 14 foot ceilings giving it an open and expansive loft feel. Huge Private Outdoor Terrace/Deck. Boutique building with tons of natural light, flowers, and trees surround. This large 2BR/1.5BA Masterpiece in Prime Hollywood at the base of the Hollywood Hills in a perfect location. Just a short walk or drive down to the center of hollywood, yet captures the essence and mystique of the hollywood Dell and surrounding neighborhoods. Must see in person to believe. On-site laundry. Comes with 1 covered parking space and option to add 2nd on-site parking space. Large A/C wall unit in main living area. Tons of storage space. Large closets and large bedrooms.



Very centrally located for Los Angeles. If moving from SF, DC, NY, Seattle, Boston, Denver, OC, TX, Austin, Portland, or any other major metro, this is a wonderful place to move. Close to the action, yet tucked away and super peaceful on the edge of the Hollywood Hills.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for much faster and dedicated response)



12 month lease

OAC



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2000-ivar-ave-los-angeles-ca-90068-usa/a58947db-7d4e-4edd-b4cb-ebce100774b0



(RLNE5360171)