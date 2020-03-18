All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2000 Ivar Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2000 Ivar Avenue
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

2000 Ivar Avenue

2000 Ivar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2000 Ivar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Top Floor Open Large Kitchen w/ Granite Counters + Massive 2BR/1.5BA Mid Century Modern w/ Vaulted 14 foot ceilings giving it an open and expansive loft feel. Huge Private Outdoor Terrace/Deck. Boutique building with tons of natural light, flowers, and trees surround. This large 2BR/1.5BA Masterpiece in Prime Hollywood at the base of the Hollywood Hills in a perfect location. Just a short walk or drive down to the center of hollywood, yet captures the essence and mystique of the hollywood Dell and surrounding neighborhoods. Must see in person to believe. On-site laundry. Comes with 1 covered parking space and option to add 2nd on-site parking space. Large A/C wall unit in main living area. Tons of storage space. Large closets and large bedrooms.

Very centrally located for Los Angeles. If moving from SF, DC, NY, Seattle, Boston, Denver, OC, TX, Austin, Portland, or any other major metro, this is a wonderful place to move. Close to the action, yet tucked away and super peaceful on the edge of the Hollywood Hills.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for much faster and dedicated response)

12 month lease
OAC

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2000-ivar-ave-los-angeles-ca-90068-usa/a58947db-7d4e-4edd-b4cb-ebce100774b0

(RLNE5360171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Ivar Avenue have any available units?
2000 Ivar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Ivar Avenue have?
Some of 2000 Ivar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Ivar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Ivar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Ivar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Ivar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Ivar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Ivar Avenue offers parking.
Does 2000 Ivar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 Ivar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Ivar Avenue have a pool?
No, 2000 Ivar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Ivar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2000 Ivar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Ivar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Ivar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College