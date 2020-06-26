All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:36 PM

1995 ESCARPA Drive

1995 Escarpa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1995 Escarpa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located in the quiet hills of Eagle Rock you will find this gorgeous mid-century view home originally designed by architect Oakley L. Norton. With sprawling city and hillside views, beamed ceilings, original details and built-ins you couldn't ask for a home more filled with character and cool. This property has 2 separate floors. 3 bed 2 bath upstairs and a downstairs unit with 1 bed plus an office, kitchenette and bath. Features of this property include washer dryer, plenty of closet space, 2 large balconies and architectural features throughout. Only 1 block away from Occidental College. Centrally located near Silverlake, downtown LA, Glendale, USC, Loyola Law School and seven freeways: 134, 2, 5, 210, 101, 110, 10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1995 ESCARPA Drive have any available units?
1995 ESCARPA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1995 ESCARPA Drive have?
Some of 1995 ESCARPA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1995 ESCARPA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1995 ESCARPA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1995 ESCARPA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1995 ESCARPA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1995 ESCARPA Drive offer parking?
No, 1995 ESCARPA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1995 ESCARPA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1995 ESCARPA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1995 ESCARPA Drive have a pool?
No, 1995 ESCARPA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1995 ESCARPA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1995 ESCARPA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1995 ESCARPA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1995 ESCARPA Drive has units with dishwashers.
