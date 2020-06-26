1995 ESCARPA Drive

Amenities

Located in the quiet hills of Eagle Rock you will find this gorgeous mid-century view home originally designed by architect Oakley L. Norton. With sprawling city and hillside views, beamed ceilings, original details and built-ins you couldn't ask for a home more filled with character and cool. This property has 2 separate floors. 3 bed 2 bath upstairs and a downstairs unit with 1 bed plus an office, kitchenette and bath. Features of this property include washer dryer, plenty of closet space, 2 large balconies and architectural features throughout. Only 1 block away from Occidental College. Centrally located near Silverlake, downtown LA, Glendale, USC, Loyola Law School and seven freeways: 134, 2, 5, 210, 101, 110, 10