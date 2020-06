Amenities

Welcome to this great Winnetka lease! Home has an upgraded kitchen as well as upgraded bathrooms. Fresh paint in all rooms. Master bedroom has 2 closets, one being a huge walk-in closet! Location is ideal! Nearby Pierce College, Warner Center, Topanga Mall and The Village! There are 2 homes on this lot. Lease doesn't include the rear house.